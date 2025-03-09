Angry driver shoots man in the head, Troup County deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - The Troup County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver accused of shooting a man in the head in a fit of rage on the interstate early Sunday morning.
What we know:
It happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near mile marker 21, toward Columbus at around 6:30 a.m.
Deputies said that's when they found the 56-year-old victim, parked on the side of the road.
He was bleeding from a gunshot wound near his eye.
Officials gathered that the victim was shot by a driver experiencing road rage. They said a silver car – possibly a Hyundai or a Kia SUV – cut the victim off in traffic multiple times before firing several shots.
That driver got away, traveling south on I-185.
What we don't know:
The suspect's identity is currently unknown. But officials believe this was an isolated incident.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should call the Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616 to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
The Source: This information was provided by the Troup County Sheriff's Office.