Angry driver shoots man in the head, Troup County deputies say

The Troup County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver accused of shooting a man in the head in a fit of rage on the interstate early Sunday morning.

What we know:

It happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near mile marker 21, toward Columbus at around 6:30 a.m.

Deputies said that's when they found the 56-year-old victim, parked on the side of the road.

He was bleeding from a gunshot wound near his eye.

Officials gathered that the victim was shot by a driver experiencing road rage. They said a silver car – possibly a Hyundai or a Kia SUV – cut the victim off in traffic multiple times before firing several shots.

That driver got away, traveling south on I-185.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity is currently unknown. But officials believe this was an isolated incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call the Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616 to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.