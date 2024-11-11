LaGrange man wounded in daylight shooting; police hunt for gunmen

The Brief 47-year-old Donald Turner was shot in the leg in LaGrange on a Monday afternoon. The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on DeGroat Street; police found Turner while responding to gunshots. Two suspects, observed carrying handguns, fled on foot after Turner was shot. Turner was outside speaking with a friend when the shooting happened.



A 47-year-old man was shot in the leg on Monday afternoon in LaGrange. Police are now searching for two suspects involved in the incident.

It happened around 4 p.m. along DeGroat Street. According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers were responding to a report of gunshots being fired when they found Donald Turner with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg at the location.

Turner told police he had been speaking with a friend in front of the residence when he noticed two men pass by. Both men appeared to be carrying handguns.

Turner stated that as he continued his conversation, he heard several gunshots. Realizing he had been shot, Turner then saw the two suspects flee the scene on foot.

The LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division has taken over the case. Authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.