19-year-old LaGrange man charged with child molestation, police say

A 19-year-old man is in custody charged with child molestation after an investigation in LaGrange.

Authorities say the victim in the case is 11 years old.

What we know:

Officials say they began the investigation on Sunday at 6 p.m. after receiving reports that 19-year-old Cristian Marcos Cortez had "inappropriate sexual conversations" with the victim over the phone.

After detaining Cortez, detectives say they found child sexual abuse material on his phone.

Cortez was taken to the Troup County Jail and charged with child molestation and computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation.

What you can do:

LaGrange police are asking anyone who may have information about this case to call Detective Hackett at (706) 883-2697 or submit a tip anonymously via the Tip411 system by using the mobile app or texting the keyword *LAGRANGE* to 847411.