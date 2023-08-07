LaGrange College offers pilot-training program to help fill industry need

College students can learn to fly and prepare for an airline career in a new aviation program offered at LaGrange College. It is one way to help with pilot shortages that are plaguing the airline industry now and in the future.

LaGrange College is partnering with Paragon Flight Training in offering a two-year aviation minor that can lead to a job in the airline industry after graduation.

"Most airlines like a liberal arts degree, they want the student to be well-rounded. Understand other cultures, critical thinking skills that are the hallmarks of a liberal arts institution," said Dr. Susanna Baxter-LaGrange College President.

Students will learn in the classroom as well as behind the controls. The college has also just installed a state-of-art classroom simulator.

"Once they get their private pilot certificate, they will start working on their instrument rating, which allows them to fly on a day like today, where there’s clouds and some weather, then after they get their instrument rating they will move on to their commercial pilot certificate," said Ethan Meeks, an instructor with Paragon Flight Training.

Hannah Godfrey, a senior, says she had been preparing for law school when she heard her college was starting an aviation program.

"Honestly, it was kind of out of the blue, but when I realized the opportunities for development and growth and just how many opportunities there are in the field, I jumped on it for sure," Godfrey said.

LaGrange College says more than half of the U.S. pilots will retire in the next 15 years, creating opportunities for students, but also creating a crisis for the industry.

"It’s really important because of the crisis. If any of us have flown this summer, we know canceled flights. There aren’t enough pilots," said Godfrey.

Classes start here in just a couple of weeks. This will be the first semester that the aviation program is offered.