LaFayette High School football player and recent grad killed in crash

The Brief Two people were killed, including LaFayette High School junior Brennon Beavers, in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 27 in Walker County. The crash occurred when a Toyota Tacoma veered into oncoming traffic, striking a Jeep Renegade head-on and overturning. A third person was seriously injured and airlifted from the scene; the Georgia State Patrol is investigating.



Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in far North Georgia, according to officials.

The deadly collision occurred just after 4 p.m. on Highway 27 near Industrial Drive and Center Point Road in Walker County.

What we know:

One of the victims has been identified as Brennon Beavers, a junior at LaFayette High School. School officials confirmed Beavers played on the school’s football and baseball teams and was remembered as a beloved student-athlete.

The other victim has been identified as 19-year-old Cassiddy Mitchell, a 2024 graduate of LaFayette High School, according to Local 3 News in Chattanooga.

What they're saying:

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said the third person involved in the crash, believed to be Mitchell's brother, was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating.

According to GSP’s preliminary report, the crash involved three vehicles. A gray Toyota Tacoma was traveling south in the left lane of Highway 27. A gray Jeep Renegade and a black Nissan Rogue were both traveling north— the Renegade in the left lane and the Rogue just behind it in the right lane.

Investigators say the driver of the Tacoma suddenly veered left into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with the Jeep Renegade. The impact caused the Tacoma to overturn. The driver of the Rogue swerved left to avoid the wreck but clipped the rear driver-side of the overturned Tacoma.

Both the driver of the Tacoma and the Renegade died at the scene, according to GSP.

The investigation is ongoing.