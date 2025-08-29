Labor Day in Atlanta: Warm weather with scattered showers

The Brief Warm weekend with highs in the 80s across metro Atlanta. Best rain chances come Saturday afternoon; Sunday and Monday look drier. Mostly sunny skies expected for Labor Day, perfect for outdoor events.



Labor Day weekend in metro Atlanta will bring warm temperatures, a mix of sun and clouds, and a few scattered showers — but overall, conditions look pretty good for holiday events.

What we know:

Friday evening temperatures were sitting in the upper 70s to low 80s across North Georgia, with Atlanta at 84 degrees, at around 4 p.m. As the night continues, clouds will build in and readings will drop into the 70s. A few isolated showers have already popped up south of Interstate 20, with brief rain reported near Tyrone, McDonough, Carrollton, and Newnan. Most areas, however, will stay dry.

The moisture is being fueled by a low-pressure system pulling Gulf air into southern and central Georgia. Some of that rain may drift into metro Atlanta, but the majority of showers are expected to stay south.

🌤️ Labor Day Weekend Forecast at a Glance

Friday:

☁️ Partly cloudy, isolated showers south of I-20

🌡️ High: 84° | Low: 70°

Saturday:

🌧️ Scattered afternoon showers, warm and humid

🌡️ High: 85° | Low: 71°

Sunday:

🌤️ Drier with more sunshine, only spotty rain

🌡️ High: 86° | Low: 70°

Monday (Labor Day):

☀️ Mostly sunny, pleasant with low rain chances

🌡️ High: 87° | Low: 69°

Overall, it won’t be a washout — just keep an umbrella handy if you’re heading to Dragon Con, the Aflac Kickoff Games, or other outdoor holiday events.