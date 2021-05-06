LA Pride Parade and Festival going virtual for second year in a row

The organizers behind LA Pride Parade and Festival announced its June 2021 events on Thursday and this year’s theme will be "Thrive with Pride." This year's events will be held virtually for the second year in a row due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

LA's Pride weekend is scheduled days before Gov. Gavin Newsom aims to fully reopen California's economy.

Christopher Street West Association Inc. (CSW) is the nonprofit organization that produces LA Pride.

"To thrive means to flourish and progress despite the circumstances. Pride this year is a moment for you to stop and breathe," said Sharon-Franklin Brown, CSW Board of Directors President in a press release. "It’s a moment to remember you’re not just surviving one of the hardest years in recent memory, but growing into your truth. If we as a community can come together, even for a moment, to realize we’ve broken down some barriers put on us, it’ll strengthen our resolve to continue tearing more down for those to come after us."

For the entire month of June, CSW will collaborate with Big Sunday for a 30-day calendar of events where people can contribute to causes that benefit the LGBTQ+ community and nonprofit organizations across LA.

On June 10, Charlie XCX will headline a concert set to be streamed exclusively on TikTok from a "fabulous LA location." In addition, up-and-coming LGBTQ+ artists will make their debuts.

A one-hour primetime special will air on Saturday, June 12 that will celebrate LA Pride’s 2021 honorees.

Last year, LA Pride canceled all in-person events and instead, held a march in solidary with the social justice movement.

LA Pride will also reportedly find a new home outside of West Hollywood when in-person events resume.

For more information, visit lapride.org.