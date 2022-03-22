LA Marathon: Woman who collapsed at finish line dies at hospital

article

A woman who collapsed at the finish line of last weekend's Los Angeles Marathon has died at the hospital.

According to marathon officials, Trisha Paddock, a participant in the Charity Challenge Half Marathon, was identified as the runner who fatally collapsed during Sunday's race.

As of Tuesday evening, officials did not specify what prompted Paddock to collapse in the first place. On Sunday, the low for race day temperatures were just under 55 degrees Fahrenheit with highs just over 70 degrees Farenheit.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the grieving family.

The Los Angeles Marathon issued the following statement on social media:

"We are deeply saddened to learn Trisha Paddock, a Charity Challenge Half Marathon participant, tragically passed away in the hospital following Sunday’s race. This is a devastating loss, and our deepest sympathies go out to her family and loved ones. We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all the first responders, paramedics, and medical personnel who were immediately on the scene. We are in touch with Trisha’s family and are supporting them through this very difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Trisha was raising funds for The Asian American Drug Abuse Program, a charity whose mission is to Change Lives and Save Families. A Go Fund Me has been set up to support the family with medical bills and other critical expenses."

