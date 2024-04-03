Expand / Collapse search
Pursuit suspects seemingly get away after ditching alleged stolen vehicle in downtown LA

By Kelli Johnson and Stu Mundel
Updated  April 3, 2024 11:14am EDT
Police Chases
FOX 11

Suspected stolen truck leads authorities on pursuit

Two suspects were seen in the allegedly stolen vehicle, leading authorities on a pursuit before eventually ditching the car and running away.

LOS ANGELES - Two suspects remain at large Wednesday following a high-speed pursuit in a reportedly stolen brown Ford F-150 pickup truck amid the morning rush hour in Los Angeles County.

The pursuit began as a following in Pomona before the driver picked up speed while going westbound on the 10 Freeway through areas such as Baldwin Park and South El Monte.

When the pursuit entered the Boyle Heights neighborhood, the driver temporarily got off the freeway and drove at high speeds in a residential area before they got back on the freeway. 

A short time later, the suspect temporarily drove in the wrong direction before they continued on side streets in downtown Los Angeles.

Officials said there were two people inside the alleged stolen vehicle when it came to a stop underneath a bridge. Both suspects got out and ditched the car. 

The suspects remain at large.