LA County health officials report 15 new deaths related to COVID-19

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department is reporting 15 new deaths related to coronavirus and 663 new cases, bringing the totals to 132 deaths and 5,940 cases.

Health officials say eleven of the people who died had underlying health conditions and 10 of the people were over the age of 65. Two people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old and one person was between the age of 18 and 40 years old.

Officials say one individual who died did not have underlying health conditions. Two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

In total there are 5,940 confirmed cases across LA County, including 132 deaths. The health department says as of Sunday 1,257 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized.

Health officials say that social distancing remains our best defense against the virus, and all residents are instructed to abide by current measures in place across the state. Social distancing is not only about preventing the illness itself, but rather, slowing the rate at which people get sick.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

Public Health requests that anyone who experiences any symptoms of COVID-19 to self-isolate for the 14-day quarantine period in order to help slow the spread.

Advertisement

In accordance with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health said that anyone who begins to experience symptoms must contact those they were in contact with up to 48 hours prior to having symptoms in order for them to self-isolate.



Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.