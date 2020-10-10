Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:55 PM EDT until SUN 3:00 AM EDT, Clayton County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Fulton County
8
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 10:03 PM EDT until SUN 4:00 AM EDT, Clayton County, DeKalb County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cobb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 9:32 PM EDT until SUN 5:30 AM EDT, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:00 AM EDT until MON 9:30 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 10:36 PM EDT until SUN 4:45 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, Hall County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:18 PM EDT until SUN 6:18 AM EDT, Fulton County, Gwinnett County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM EDT, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Clay County

Kysor Warren Epta US invests $27M to expand in Georgia

Published 
Business
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ga. - A company that provides commercial refrigeration products is expanding its operations in Georgia.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that Kysor Warren Epta US will invest more than $27 million in an expansion in Columbus that will bring 200 jobs.

“Georgia’s consistent investment in our international partnerships continues to pay off in the form of jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians,” Kemp said. “I want to congratulate the people of Columbus on this exciting news, and I am confident that Kysor Warren Epta US will continue to find success in the Peach State.”

The company is also investing in a new training center dedicated to educating installers, contractors and technical service teams on new and emerging technology solutions aimed at preserving the environment by using natural refrigerants, news outlets reported.

“The Columbus area offers a strategic location for distributing our environmentally friendly product throughout North America,” said Damon Wyatt, vice president and general manager of Kysor Warren Epta US.

Kysor Warren is opening a 350,000-square-foot (32516-square-meter) facility in Corporate Ridge Business Park that will serve as the company’s corporate headquarters in North America. The company said it will be hiring for various positions, including in manufacturing operations, engineering, and office personnel.

Wyatt said that Columbus was an ideal place for the new headquarters due to nearby transit options, like the Columbus Regional Airport.