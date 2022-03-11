Expand / Collapse search
Kyle Rittenhouse rifle destroyed by Wisconsin State Crime Lab

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:15PM
Wisconsin
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police released video and pictures of the Kyle Rittenhouse rifle on Friday, March 11 – which was destroyed at the Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Milwaukee on Feb. 25.

Kyle Rittenhouse rifle shredded by Wisconsin Crime Lab

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab shredded the Kyle Rittenhouse rifle on Feb. 25.

A Wisconsin judge on Jan. 28 approved an agreement by lawyers to destroy the assault-style rifle that Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during a 2020 street protest.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said the state crime lab would destroy the gun. Judge Bruce Schroeder, the Kenosha County judge who presided over Rittenhouse’s trial, approved the agreement.

Rittenhouse’s attorney had filed a motion asking prosecutors to return Rittenhouse’s rifle, his ammunition, his face mask and other clothing he was wearing the night of the shooting to him.

A spokesman for Rittenhouse said last week that Rittenhouse, who is now 19, wanted to destroy the rifle so nothing can be used as a political symbol or trophy celebrating the shootings.

Rittenhouse shot the men during the protest in Kenosha in 2020. He killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz in the arm. Rittenhouse argued he fired in self-defense after each of the men attacked him. A jury last year acquitted him of multiple charges, including homicide.

This is a developing story.