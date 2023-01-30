Krispy Kreme unveils Valentine’s Day doughnuts perfect for chocolate lovers

A main ingredient for a Valentine’s Day celebration is chocolate — and this year Krispy Kreme’s special edition doughnuts are "choc-full-of" it.

Krispy Kreme has rolled out four all-new, heart-shaped doughnuts topped off with real Hershey’s chocolate.

Image: Krispy Kreme

The doughnuts are available now for a limited time and come in a custom red and pink box with a heart-shaped cutout to showcase the treats inside.

The four new Valentine’s Day treats include:

Hershey’s I Pick You: A heart-shaped doughnut filled with Kreme and dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, decorated with a buttercreme and icing rose.

Hershey’s Double Chocolate KISS: A heart-shaped doughnut filled with Hershey’s milk chocolate filling, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing and covered in Hershey’s mini milk chocolate KISSES.

Hershey’s Strawberry Dream: A heart-shaped doughnut filled with Hershey’s strawberry flavored Kreme, dipped in red icing and covered in white chocolate chips and a heart sprinkle blend.

Hershey’s Chocolate Chip Caramel KREME™: A heart-shaped doughnut filled with Kreme, dipped in Hershey’s caramel icing and covered in Hershey’s chocolate icing drizzles, semi-sweet chips and a heart sprinkle blend.

Image: Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is known for releasing unique and timely doughnut flavors for its customer base.

The most recent was sure to please cookie fans, as it was a collaboration with Lotus Biscoff.

Krispy Kreme is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and operates in more than 30 countries around the world.

This story was reported from Detroit.