The Brief Kohl’s has released a sneak peek of Black Friday week deals. Black Friday week starts Nov. 23 and lasts through Nov. 29.



Kohl’s Black Friday deals include an interactive game where customers can enter daily for chances to win Kohl’s Cash and more.

From Nov. 23 - Dec. 25, shoppers can sign up and play the Kohl’s Holiday Quest for daily chances to win Kohl’s Cash or enter into the $100,000 grand prize sweepstakes. Customers can also earn bonus entries into the sweepstakes by scanning the bar code on their Kohl's receipts.

Kohl’s Black Friday Week

Kohl’s Black Friday Week takes place from Sunday, Nov. 23 - Saturday, Nov. 29.

By the numbers:

During the event, shoppers can take 15% off qualifying purchases, and earn $15 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent. On Nov. 29 only, shoppers can take an additional $10 off a $50 qualifying purchase.

On Black Friday, Nov. 28, the first 200 customers in each store nationwide will instantly receive $5 - $100 in Kohl’s Cash, while supplies last, with 10 customers nationwide winning $10,000 cash.

What they're saying:

"At Kohl’s, we’re focused on delivering unmatched value and experiences that make holiday shopping easier and more rewarding for our customers," said Christie Raymond, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. "With incredible savings through our Black Friday events, opportunities to earn and redeem Kohl’s Cash, and engaging experiences like Kohl’s Holiday Quest, we’re helping families stretch their budgets further and find more joy in every moment of the season."

Kohl’s Thanksgiving hours

Kohl’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Stores will open on Friday, Nov. 28, at 5 a.m.