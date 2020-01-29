Kobe Bryant helicopter crash investigation: Wreckage moved to Phoenix

Part of the investigation into the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight other people is happening in the Valley after part of the wreckage was transported overnight to Phoenix.

Video showed the NTSB transporting the helicopter wreckage on a flatbed truck along the 101 freeway in California on Tuesday night. The flatbed carrying the wreckage was then brought to an aircraft yard in Phoenix, the yard's owner confirmed to FOX 10.

SkyFOX video on Wednesday showed the wreckage sitting in the aircraft yard. It was covered in blue and gray tarps.

The NTSB would only tell FOX 10 that the wreckage is in a secure location.

Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were killed in the crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

The helicopter, which departed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, was bound for Camarillo, with the passengers on board heading to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Bryant was set to coach his daughter's team in a tournament game.

Although all nine victims have been publicly named by relatives and friends, the coroner's office officially identified four of them, including the 41-year-old Bryant. The coroner also formally identified John Altobelli, 56; Sarah Chester, 45; and the helicopter pilot, Ara Zobayan, 50.