Knife pulled on woman at Atlanta park

A man holds a knife on a young woman at a southwest Atlanta park.

It happened in the daylight hours Thursday inside the Cascade Springs Nature Preserve.

Cecelia Torrence, who leads a group of seniors who enjoy the park on most mornings, got briefed on the incident from a police commander.

"The woman was alone," Torrence said. "We always recommend you do not do that".

The knife-wielding robber grabbed the woman's cellphone but did not get physical.

The preserve encompasses 125 acres. It is not known where the man entered.

FOX 5 asked for details from the police department. Investigators may be ready next week to provide the information -- such as a description of the thief.

"I reached out the Mayor Dickens this morning and he told me he was aware of it," said Torrence. "He (the mayor) said he will see what can be done to help us".