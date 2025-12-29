Lawsuit claims family bitten by bed bugs on international flight from Atlanta

The Brief Lawsuit alleges bed bugs on KLM flight from Atlanta to Amsterdam bit four family members, causing welts and scarring. Family says crew was alerted but urged them to stay quiet; they discarded belongings due to infestation. Plaintiffs seek $200,000; aviation attorney says photos and international law precedent could support the claim.



A family vacation to Europe turned into what a federal lawsuit describes as a nightmare in the sky, involving possible bed bugs.

Bed bug bites on flight, lawsuit claims

What we know:

The lawsuit claims an international flight from Atlanta to Europe was infested with bed bugs, leaving a family with bites and lasting scars.

The complaint names Delta Air Lines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, alleging the family’s ordeal began once the plane was in the air.

A federal court filing outlines a family’s allegations that bed bugs on an international flight from Atlanta to Amsterdam caused injuries, emotional distress, and financial losses, prompting a $200,000 damages claim.

According to the federal filing, the Albuquerque family from Virginia was traveling in March on a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight from Atlanta to Amsterdam as part of a trip to Serbia.

Instead of a comfortable long-haul flight, the family says they were repeatedly bitten by bed bugs while onboard.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photographs included in a federal lawsuit show what the family claims are bed bugs found during a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight from Atlanta to Amsterdam in March.

The lawsuit includes photographs that the family says document the bites.

The complaint says the first bugs were noticed about two hours into the flight, crawling on the mother’s sweater. Within hours, all four family members were allegedly bitten repeatedly, developing painful red welts.

The lawsuit alleges flight attendants were alerted to the problem but that the family was urged to stay quiet to avoid causing panic among passengers. The family says they were forced to throw away clothing and personal belongings because of the infestation.

The filing says the family is seeking $200,000 in damages for medical expenses, inconvenience and humiliation.

‘One picture is worth a thousand words’

What a Legal Expert Says:

"They put these pictures in there for a reason. What's the saying? One picture is worth a thousand words. They've made their case right there," said Alan Armstrong, a longtime Atlanta-based aviation attorney who reviewed the filing but is not affiliated with the case.

Armstrong reviewed the 17-page federal court filing, which claims the bed bug bites qualify as an accident under international aviation law. He said legal precedent suggests the case could move forward.

"While being bitten by bed bugs on an airplane looks fairly trivial, in contrast to air disasters where people are killed. Nevertheless, it does appear this case is going to stand," Armstrong said.

Aviation attorney Alan Armstrong holds photographs included in a federal court filing that he says help illustrate a family’s bed bug bite allegations during an international flight from Atlanta to Europe, during an interview in Atlanta.

The lawsuit names Delta Air Lines, which the family says sold them the tickets, and KLM, which operated the flight.

"If someone is providing you with international air transport, you have a reason to believe that they're going to conduct a safe and comfortable operation to the extent possible, barring turbulence and things like that," Armstrong said. "People should be able to get on a plane and expect not to be bitten by bugs."

Delta Air Lines responds

What the Airlines Are Saying:

Delta released a statement saying in part, "The allegations at issue relate to flights not operated by Delta Air Lines. Delta will review the complaint and respond accordingly in due course."

The KLM Royal Dutch Airlines logo

KLM had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Bed bugs explained

Dig deeper:

Bed bugs are small, flat, reddish-brown insects that feed on human blood, typically at night. They are about the size of an apple seed and are known for hiding in seams of mattresses, upholstery, luggage, and clothing.

The insects do not transmit disease, according to public health experts, but their bites can cause itching, swelling, allergic reactions, and, in some cases, secondary skin infections from scratching. Repeated exposure can also lead to scarring and psychological distress, including anxiety and sleep disruption.

A bed bug shown in a photograph included in a federal lawsuit alleging a family was bitten during an international flight from Atlanta to Amsterdam in March.

Bed bugs are efficient hitchhikers and are most commonly spread through travel, attaching themselves to personal belongings such as suitcases, backpacks, and clothing. Infestations have been reported in hotels, apartments, cruise ships, and public transportation, though they are relatively rare on commercial aircraft due to routine cleaning and limited soft surfaces.

Exterminating bed bugs can be difficult and costly. The insects are resistant to many common pesticides and often require professional treatment, including heat remediation, repeated inspections, and disposal of contaminated items.