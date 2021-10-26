Kit Kat Halloween costume for 4 people breaks apart just like the candy

article

Break me off a piece of that Halloween costume .

While most of these group Halloween costumes share a theme of some kind, this one allows friends to connect and break apart from each other.

Hershey recently revealed the Kit Kat group Halloween costume. According to a press release , this costume, which was named the most creative four-person costume of 2021 by the Halloween and Costume Association, won’t be available in stores.

Aneisha McMillan, public relations director of the Halloween and Costumes Association, said, "Halloween costumes seem to get more and more creative each year, and 2021 has been no exception. Group costumes are trending, and Kit Kat is turning heads with their new costume, which is large enough to fit four people – how fun!"

Fans can enter to win the costume by tagging three friends on Kit Kat’s Facebook or Instagram page. One group will be selected to receive the costume before Halloween.

"Group costumes can be really hard to choose when you have so many people that need to agree, but luckily everyone loves and can agree on Kit Kat," said Benita Chang-Godoy, Senior Brand Manager of Kit Kat. "It's time to bring the perfect four-person Halloween costume that is a show-stopper to wear together but also really fun to break apart."

The costume stands seven feet tall and includes four wearable wafers and a magnetic wrapper.

