Kirk Franklin bringing his 'Reunion Tour' to Atlanta's State Farm Arena

Nineteen-time Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin is having a "Reunion" at Atlanta's State Farm Arena this year.

The legendary producer, songwriter, and artist announced the 2024 leg of his "Reunion Tour," a 33-date trip across the country.

Joining Franklin will be some of the biggest names in gospel music, including Yolanda Adams, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, The Clark Sisters, and Kierra Sheard-Kelly.

The tour kicks off in September at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center and will continue for two months. Atlanta's stop will be on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. More resales will begin Wednesday at LiveNation and Ticketmaster's websites.

Kirk Franlin's Reunion Tour dates

Fri Sep 06 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Thu Sep 07 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sun Sep 08 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Wed Sep 11 | Toronto, CAN | Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto (Mississauga)

Fri Sep 13 | Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sun Sep 15 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Tue Sep 17 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Thu Sep 19 | Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena

Fri Sep 20 | Chicago, IL | Credit Union 1 Arena

Sat Sep 21 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun Sep 22 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Wed Sep 25 | Charlotte, NC | Bojangles Coliseum

Thu Sep 26 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Sat Sep 28 | Norfolk, VA | Norfolk Scope Arena

Sun Sep 29 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Wed Oct 02 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Thu Oct 03 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Sat Oct 05 | Birmingham, AL | The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Sun Oct 06 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 08 | Miami, FL | FPL Solar Amphitheater

Thu Oct 10 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Fri Oct 11 | Orlando, FL | Addition Financial Arena

Sat Oct 12 | Jacksonville, FL | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sun Oct 13 | New Orleans, LA | Lakefront Arena

Thu Oct 17 | Austin, TX | H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Sun Oct 20 | Memphis, TN | FedExForum

Mon Oct 21 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

Thu Oct 24 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center

Sun Oct 27 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

Wed Oct 30 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Fri Nov 01 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Sat Nov 02 | San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena

Sun Nov 03 | Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum