Kirk Franklin bringing his 'Reunion Tour' to Atlanta's State Farm Arena
ATLANTA - Nineteen-time Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin is having a "Reunion" at Atlanta's State Farm Arena this year.
The legendary producer, songwriter, and artist announced the 2024 leg of his "Reunion Tour," a 33-date trip across the country.
Joining Franklin will be some of the biggest names in gospel music, including Yolanda Adams, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, The Clark Sisters, and Kierra Sheard-Kelly.
The tour kicks off in September at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center and will continue for two months. Atlanta's stop will be on Sunday, Oct. 6.
Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. More resales will begin Wednesday at LiveNation and Ticketmaster's websites.
Kirk Franlin's Reunion Tour dates
Fri Sep 06 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Thu Sep 07 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Sun Sep 08 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Wed Sep 11 | Toronto, CAN | Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto (Mississauga)
Fri Sep 13 | Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Sun Sep 15 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Tue Sep 17 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
Thu Sep 19 | Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena
Fri Sep 20 | Chicago, IL | Credit Union 1 Arena
Sat Sep 21 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sun Sep 22 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
Wed Sep 25 | Charlotte, NC | Bojangles Coliseum
Thu Sep 26 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
Sat Sep 28 | Norfolk, VA | Norfolk Scope Arena
Sun Sep 29 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Wed Oct 02 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Thu Oct 03 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Sat Oct 05 | Birmingham, AL | The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Sun Oct 06 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Tue Oct 08 | Miami, FL | FPL Solar Amphitheater
Thu Oct 10 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
Fri Oct 11 | Orlando, FL | Addition Financial Arena
Sat Oct 12 | Jacksonville, FL | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sun Oct 13 | New Orleans, LA | Lakefront Arena
Thu Oct 17 | Austin, TX | H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Sun Oct 20 | Memphis, TN | FedExForum
Mon Oct 21 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center
Thu Oct 24 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center
Sun Oct 27 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena
Wed Oct 30 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
Fri Nov 01 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
Sat Nov 02 | San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena
Sun Nov 03 | Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum