Kirk Franklin performing free pop-up concert at Stonecrest church

Metro Atlanta fans of Kirk Franklin are in for a treat Monday night.

The Grammy Award-winning gospel artist is holding a pop-up concert and listening party for his new album at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, and it's free.

The pop-up performance and release party will kick off Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church, which is located on Woodrow Road in Stonecrest. Doors open an hour before.

Franklin just released his new album, titled "Fathers Day," on Friday.

Kirk Franklin performs during Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklins Kingdom tour at Budweiser Stage on June 14, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

'His infectious energy, heart-pounding rhythms, and soulful melodies will make this a concert you won't soon forget," the church wrote in its newsletter. Trust us; you'll want to be there to witness the magic!"

He's also set to perform at State Farm Arena on Friday, Oct. 13.