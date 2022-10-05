3 residents, more than a dozen birds homeless after Lawrenceville fire

article

Three people and at least a dozen birds were left homeless after fire tore through a Lawrenceville home on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived around 4:10 p.m. to a home in the 2600 Block of Kings Circle NW. Gwinnett County firefighters say one of the residents, who was finishing up a home project, heard a "loud cracking and popping" and went to the back of the home. Firefighters say they spotted the "deck was on fire and spreading to his house" and called 911.

Dozens of birds were rescued from a home during a house fire on Kings Circle SW near Lawrenceville on Oct. 5, 2022. (FOX 5)

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the home. While crews began to battle the blaze, firefighters went to work rescuing nearly a dozen bird cages from the home.

It took about a half-hour for the fire to get under control.

Gwinnett County firefighters battle a blaze at a home on Kings Circle NW near Lawrenceville on Oct. 5, 2022. (FOX 5)

All the residents made it out safely. The three adults who lived at the home will be staying with family members during the repairs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.