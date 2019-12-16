King Center to host voter education exhibit

The King Center wants to help make voters comfortable using the state's new voting machines before next year's election.

The center along with the Georgia Office of the Secretary of State will host a voter education exhibit Friday and Saturday.

The state decided to replace the old voting machines following controversy over the security of the paperless touchscreen system.

Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says the new system will make the process smoother.

The exhibit will also be open this Friday and Saturday, and the week of the Martin Luther King Holiday in January.

Election officials plan to use to new machines for Georgia’s Presidential Primaries in March.