King Center, Secretary of State launch voter outreach program
ATLANTA - The King Center and the Georgia Secretary of State want to make sure you know about the state's new secure paper ballot system.
Through the new initiative called 100 Congregations Vote they plan to reach out to 100 congregations across the state to offer on-site voting machine demonstrations and voter readiness.
The state is replacing the old voting machines for the March 24th Presidential Primary in Georgia.
Election officials predict the new system will make the process smoother.