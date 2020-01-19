King Center honors leadership at Salute to Greatness Awards gala

Actor, musician, and activist Jaden Smith joined a distinguished group of honorees Saturday during the 37th annual Salute to Greatness gala.

The gala, which this year observed the 91st birthday celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., raises funds to support free events throughout the year and assists with nonviolence work and training activities.

The signature fundraiser honors leadership in civil rights, human rights, philosophy, and social impact.

Smith received the Coretta Scott King Angel Award for his leadership and efforts to get clean water to communities in need. He accepted the award with his father, actor Will Smith, by his side.

Also honored Saturday night receiving was Urban One Inc founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes, Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane, Youth Service America president Steve Culbertson, and more.