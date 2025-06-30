Killer bees found in Alabama near Georgia line | What we know

article

The Brief Africanized honeybees, known for their aggressive behavior, have been confirmed in Barbour County, Alabama, prompting increased monitoring and concern for neighboring states like Georgia. Alabama officials are conducting targeted monitoring within a five-mile radius of the swarm's location and advising beekeepers on managing potential infestations. The presence of Africanized bees in Alabama highlights the importance of public awareness and beekeeper vigilance, especially given their history of spreading through southern U.S. states.



Agriculture officials in Alabama have confirmed the presence of Africanized honeybees—sometimes called "killer bees"—in Barbour County, near the Georgia border, prompting increased monitoring and concern for neighboring states.

What we know:

The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) said the aggressive bee species was identified after local beekeepers collected a feral swarm. The swarm was euthanized to prevent further spread and protect local pollinators.

Barbour County lies along the Alabama-Georgia line, just south of Columbus, placing the detection within miles of western Georgia.

Africanized honeybees are a hybrid of European and African bee species. Though nearly identical in appearance to their European cousins, Africanized bees are far more defensive, swarming in larger numbers and pursuing threats for longer distances—sometimes up to a mile.

Officials in Alabama have launched targeted monitoring within a five-mile radius of the swarm's location and are providing guidance to area beekeepers on how to recognize and manage possible infestations.

Local perspective:

Georgia agricultural officials have not announced new detections, but Africanized honeybees have been spotted in the state before—once in Dougherty County in 2010 and again in Decatur County in 2011. In both cases, the swarms were eliminated before colonies could be established.

Still, experts warn the risk of migration remains.

Why you should care:

While no new sightings have been confirmed in Georgia this year, the arrival in neighboring Barbour County underscores the importance of public awareness, beekeeper vigilance, and climate-sensitive monitoring.

Big picture view:

Africanized bees first entered the U.S. through Texas in 1990 and have since spread to at least 13 states. Their presence is mostly concentrated in southern climates, which support year-round activity. Georgia’s relatively mild winters and growing beekeeping community make it vulnerable if containment efforts fail across the state line.

What they're saying:

"There is no reason for public concern at this time, but we are treating this situation seriously," said Alabama Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate. "Our team is actively collaborating with local beekeepers and entomology experts to ensure swift detection and appropriate response."

"These bees are steadily moving north through the southern United States," according to regional entomology research. "They travel about 100 to 200 miles per year, and warmer winters across the South—including Georgia—make expansion easier."

What you can do:

Residents are urged not to disturb any swarms and to report any unusually aggressive bee behavior to agricultural officials. Beekeepers should remain alert for changes in hive temperament and may consider re-queening hives with European stock if defensive behavior increases.

For more information or to report sightings in Alabama, residents can contact ADAI’s State Apiary Protection Unit at (334) 240-7228. Georgia beekeepers can reach out to the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension for guidance.