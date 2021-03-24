Expand / Collapse search
Kids found clinging to paddleboard over a mile off Florida coast

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Kids found clinging to paddleboard one mile off coast

Two kids who drifted more than a mile off the coast of Brevard County were found found by rescuers clinging to a paddleboard battling three to five feet waves. Winds had been pushing them further and further out to sea. Fortunately, both are okay and they are back with loved ones.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two kids were rescued after being found drifting over a mile from shore in Brevard County. 

Several agencies helped in the rescue, including Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) , the U.S. Coast Guard, the Brevard County Sheriff, and Brevard County Fire Rescue.

FWC says the kids got into trouble when strong winds pushed them offshore.

A patrol vessel was deployed to rescue the juveniles. FWC Captain Bonds reported that the swimmers were approximately 1.2 miles offshore and continuing to drift further and further out to sea.

The kids were found clinging to a paddleboard and were in distress. They were checked out by medical personnel and are back home with their families. 

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories. 