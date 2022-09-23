Kevin Hart visits Atlanta's Spelman College to teach students about entrepreneurship

article

Students at Atlanta's Spelman College got an opportunity to learn a thing or two about entrepreneurship from actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

The conversation focused on building pathways to career opportunities, financial literacy, and wealth.

Hart used his own experiences to inspire students to stay financially fit.

He said there has never been a better time for African-American women to succeed.

"There's never been a time more clear or present for the opportunity of equality to kind of even out," Hart said. "There's never been a more present time to where you hear people vocally at the highest level know ‘The pay needs to be, the opportunities need to. We want to see more Black women. Why don't we see more Black women?' … You hear it more. The narrative is changing."

Hart's visit was part of Chase Bank's Advancing Black Pathways initiative.