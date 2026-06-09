Kentucky football player from Georgia dies at age 20

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The Brief Kentucky defensive lineman Nic Smith, a former Walnut Grove High School standout, has died at age 20. University police and the county coroner are investigating after Smith was found dead in a residence hall. Officials said early findings indicate no foul play is suspected.



The University of Kentucky is mourning the loss of sophomore football player Nic Smith, a former Georgia high school standout who died Monday at the age of 20.

University officials announced Smith's death in a statement, describing it as a tragic loss for the campus community and football program.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Nic's family, friends, teammates and everyone who knew and loved him," Kentucky football coach Will Stein said. "This is a tremendous loss for our program and university community."

Found in residence hall

What we know:

According to a spokesperson for the University of Kentucky Police Department, officers received a call shortly after 10 a.m. Monday reporting that a student had been found dead inside a residence hall.

University police and the Lexington-Fayette County Coroner's Office have opened a joint investigation into the death, according to USA Today.

Authorities said preliminary findings do not indicate foul play.

The university also encouraged students affected by Smith's death to seek support through campus counseling and student success resources.

Georgia native joined Wildcats in 2025

Dig deeper:

Smith was a native of Loganville, Georgia, and played football at Walnut Grove High School, according to his bio.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive lineman was rated as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2025 and chose Kentucky over scholarship offers from Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern.

During his senior season, Smith recorded 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks and 16 quarterback hurries. He also played basketball at Walnut Grove.

Smith redshirted during the 2025 season and was preparing for his second year with the Wildcats. He was majoring in community leadership and development in the university's Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

Known to friends and teammates by the nicknames "Happy" and "Big Happ," Smith described himself as friendly and outgoing. According to his team biography, he enjoyed cooking and baking and hoped to one day start his own food business.

What's next:

The investigation into his death remains ongoing.