Kennesaw State players charged in alleged game-fixing scheme

Two current and former Kennesaw State Owls men's basketball players are among those charged in a sweeping federal indictment alleging a nationwide college basketball game-fixing scheme tied to illegal sports betting.

What we know:

Federal prosecutors say Simeon Cottle, Kennesaw State’s leading scorer this season, and former Owl Demond Robinson were recruited into a points-shaving operation during the 2023–24 season. Court records allege both players agreed to intentionally underperform in exchange for bribe payments connected to betting activity.

The indictment centers on Kennesaw State’s March 1, 2024, game against Queens University of Charlotte, where sportsbooks favored Queens by a slim margin in the first half, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Prosecutors allege bets totaling roughly $20,000 were placed on Queens to cover the first-half spread and that the players involved influenced play to ensure that outcome. Queens led by 13 points at halftime before Kennesaw State outplayed them in the second half but still lost the game.

Investigators say Cottle was in contact with alleged organizers on the day of the game and was shown images of large sums of cash tied to the scheme. Days later, prosecutors allege, payments were arranged for both Cottle and Robinson. The indictment further claims Cottle later attempted to recruit additional teammates, though those efforts were unsuccessful.

Both players face federal charges of bribery in sporting contests and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Bench warrants were issued this week. Prosecutors stress the allegations do not involve games from the current season and that all defendants are presumed innocent.

The case is part of a broader investigation that authorities say involves dozens of players across multiple NCAA programs, according to the Associated Press.

Other schools connected to the indictment include Alabama State, North Carolina AT&T, Southern Miss, New Orleans, Tulane, Saint Louis and others.

Fifteen of those mentioned in the indictment played for Division 1 NCAA schools during the 2024-25 season, and several are playing this season.

This is not the first betting scandal to rock the basketball world.

The NCAA says that at least 30 players have been investigated over gambling allegations and at least 10 players have received lifetime bans so far.

Kennesaw State athletics has not yet commented.