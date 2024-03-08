Expand / Collapse search
Kennesaw Police helps animal rescue match pets to their forever homes

Kennesaw police help pets find forever homes

Kennesaw police have teamed up with a local animal rescue to help the dogs and cats find their forever loving homes.

KENNESAW, Ga. - A local police department is doing their part to help find dogs and cats new homes. Kennesaw police officers have been posing for photos with animals from Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue and posting the photos on social media.  

"We brought in a bunch of officers to hang out with the dogs, socialize with them. [We] got their information and put it on social media with the goal of getting them all adopted," said Officer David Buchanan.

There are plenty of animals at rescue center who need forever homes. The more people who know about them, the better chance they have of getting adopted.

"They wanted to start this new initiative where we could leverage our social media power to help get exposure for the dogs and hopefully get them the right set of eyes and get them adopted," said Sara Rylander with Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue.

While this new venture is for the animals, it also helps the officers.

"It's mutually beneficial. It's good therapy for the officers through the traumatic situations we have to deal with, also socializes the animals with police officers and people in uniform," said Officer Buchanan.

Kennesaw police have only been posting photos of the dogs and cats for about a week and already have good news.

"Three of the animals have been adopted: one dog and two cats. The goal is to try to get these animals the home they deserve," said Officer Buchanan.