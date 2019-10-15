Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park to start collecting entrance fees

It is a 2,965-acre preserve in the heart of bustling Cobb County set aside to help tell the story of the Atlanta Campaign during the American Civil War.

For the 102, anyone could visit the site, tour the battlefields, hike the trails, bike the roadways, and climb to top of Kennesaw Mountain for free. That will soon change.

Starting Nov. 13, the National Park Service will start collecting a $5 entrance fee for each vehicle. The money will go toward supplementing safety and maintenance. Frequent users can opt for a $40 pass or can apply for an interagency “America the Beautiful” pass for $80. A Senior Lifetime Pass for individuals over the age of 62 is $80. Active military and those with disabilities are free with verification.

All fees will be collected online or at the visitor center using a credit or debit card.

For more information visit the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park on Facebook.