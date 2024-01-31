Kennesaw woman celebrating 105th birthday with family and firefighters

A Kennesaw woman is celebrating her 105th birthday with a big party and men in uniform.

Marge Hatcher's 105th birthday is Feb. 2 and she is celebrating the major milestone with a party at her assisted living home on Jan. 31.

In WWII. Hatcher traveled the world with her husband, a colonel with the U.S. Army, volunteered with the Red Cross, and worked in United Service Organization clubs in the Philippines and Japan.

(Canterfield of Kennesaw Assisted Living)

An avid sports fan, Hatcher loves watching the UGA and Braves and has a special spot in her heart for Freddie Freeman.

She enjoys bingo, exercising on her recumbent bike daily, and hot tea.

The centenarian has a sense of humor and tries not to take life too seriously.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Canterfield of Kennesaw Assisted Living)

Years ago, Hatcher requested a dance with firefighters for her birthday. It's a tradition that's continued ever since.

From all of us here at FOX 5, happy birthday Mrs. Hatcher!