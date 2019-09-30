Kennesaw family fearful after home shot multiple times

A Kennesaw family is holding their collective breath, afraid of what may come next after someone shot multiple rounds into their home. Now, they are going public with hopes someone who knows something will call the police and help bring some resolution and closure to the case.

Homeowner, Amanda, who didn’t want her last name used, showed FOX 5 News the dangerous damage from early morning two Sunday’s ago when someone took a lot of shot at her house.

“It sounded like hundreds but if I had to guess It would probably be somewhere in the 30, 40 range,” said Amanda.

She isn’t sure how many shots were fired because many of the slugs bounced off the brick exterior. At least 21 she said pierced into the home, many striking her sons bedroom which has since been converted into an exercise room after one of the bullets cut through his headboard.

“My oldest son was in the bed that the headboard was struck it was a couple of inches from him,” said Amanda.

Another slug went through the sofa cushion where her friend’s son was sleeping. Amanda said her teenage son, his friend, her two other children and their friends and she and her husband had enjoyed an afternoon at the pool then gone to bed before gunfire came raining on the home.

Kennesaw police were tight-lipped but did say they have some leads into the incident.

”It is a very active investigation so we do want to do our due diligence and get everything together before we actually make any arrests,” said Officer Scott Luther, with the Kennesaw Police Department.

Amanda and her family hope an arrest happens soon so they can rest easier after gunfire shattered the serenity at the place they call home.

“Anyone who knows someone who is responsible for this could understand that we are all very lucky to have walked away with our life,” said Amanda.

Anyone with any knowledge of the shooting is asked to call the Kennesaw Police Department.