Kennesaw blaze engulfs home; 2 hospitalized

Firefighters battle a house fire along Old 41 Highway NW near Kings Park Drive, just north of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, in Kennesaw on Aug. 26, 2024.

A house fire in Kennesaw, which shut down Old 41 Highway NW for several hours early Monday evening, is under investigation.

Firefighters were dispatched just after 5:30 p.m. to a home located along the highway near Kings Park Drive, just north of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.

Crews from both Marietta and Cobb County arrived and found the inside of the home fully engulfed in flames.

More than three dozen firefighters quickly worked to get the blaze under control.

Two people who were in the home at the time were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities did not immediately know the extent of their injuries or their current condition. Their names have not been released.

A for-sale sign was posted in front of the home showing it had just been listed. The extent of the damage has not been revealed.

Fire investigators responded to the scene to determine the cause and manner of the blaze.