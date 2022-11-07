Major fire, explosions at Georgia chemical plant force neighborhood evacuations

article

As a fire rages at Symrise Chemical Plant on Colonel's Island, Governor Brian Kemp said he is directing all available state resources to help local responders put it out.

"Earlier today, local authorities alerted my office of a major fire at the Symrise chemical plant off of Highway 17 in Brunswick," said Gov. Kemp. "I immediately instructed Director Stallings of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Colonel Wright of the Georgia State Patrol, Director Rick Dunn of the Environmental Protection Division, and Georgia Department of Transportation leaders to direct all available state resources to assist local responders."

According to officials, the code red fire began at around 4 a.m. when a handful of employees were working at the plant.

Thick smoke clouds reportedly could be seen billowing out of the facility.

Around 7:43 a.m. Monday morning the Glynn County Sheriff's Office announced neighborhood evacuations in Hickory Bluff, Sanctuary Cove, Satilla Shores and Royal Oaks via Facebook. The plant itself was evacuated as multiple explosions from within were reported. People within a 3-mile radius of the plant were instructed to shelter in place.

Firefighters said they used nearly 1 million gallons of water in attempts to extinguish the flames. One firefighter was sent to the hospital from exhaustion, according to an Associated Press report.

Those responders have reported the fire is currently contained but will continue to burn throughout the day.

A spokesperson from the governor's office said fire departments from surrounding regions, including Jacksonville, Fl. are also expected to pitch in.

Symrise released a statement Monday morning claiming the cause of the fire was unknown.

Officials have not yet identified a cause either.

This story is developing, check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.