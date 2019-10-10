Kemp names new district attorney in Clayton County

A suburban Atlanta county is getting a new top prosecutor.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday appointed Tasha M. Moseley as the new Clayton County district attorney, filling a vacancy left when previous district attorney Tracy Lawson retired in August.

Moseley has been Clayton County's solicitor since 2009, prosecuting misdemeanor crimes in state court. She previously served as assistant solicitor in Henry County from 2006 to 2008 and in Clayton County from 1998 to 2006.

Kemp is naming Charles Brooks, Clayton County's chief assistant solicitor since 2016, to take the top misdemeanor prosecuting post being vacated by Moseley.

The district attorney and solicitor posts will be up for election next year.