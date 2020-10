Baby on the way!

Singer Kelly Rowland has announced her second pregnancy.

On Wednesday, she shared a photo of her new Women's Health magazine cover, which shows off her growing baby bump as she poses in a gorgeous copper colored dress.

The 39-year-old and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, are also parents to son Titan Jewell Weatherspoon, 5, and they couldn't be more excited to welcome a new member of the family.