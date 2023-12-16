Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rushed to LA hospital after falling, breaking hip

article



Former NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar fell at a Los Angeles concert Friday night and was rushed to UCLA hospital for a broken hip, according to TMZ and additional reports.

Paramedics allegedly quickly responded to the scene and transported Abdul-Jabbar to the hospital. His current condition was not immediately available.

"Last night while attending a concert, Kareem had an accidental fall and broke his hip. He will have surgery today," his business partner Deborah Morales said in a statement posted on Abdul-Jabbar's X account. "We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now."

The 19-time NBA All-Star won six championships during his Hall of Fame career and was the NBA’s all-time scoring leader until last February, when he was passed by current Lakers star LeBron James.

The basketball legend's career began with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he won the 1971 NBA Finals and three MVP awards. He then went on to play for the Los Angeles Lakers for 14 years.

Abdul-Jabbar has dealt with some other health issues in recent years, most notably revealing his battle with prostate cancer in 2020 and chronic myeloid leukemia in 2008.

