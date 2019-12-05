Kanye West to join Joel Osteen at Yankee Stadium for 'America's Night of Hope'

article

Grammy winner Kanye West will reportedly reunite with mega church pastor Joel Osteen for a religious service, this time at Yankee Stadium.

The wildly popular Osteen will bring his "America's Night of Hope" tour back to the Bronx on May 2, 2020, reports TMZ. The rapper, who dropped his latest album, 'Jesus is King,' last month, will join Osteen on stage for what's expected to be a sold-out event. The stadium has a maximum capacity of more than 54,000.

"We're told Joel will do his sermon at Yankee Stadium, and then let Kanye and his choir do their thing with the music. Call it a double play, considering the setting, similar to what they did a few weeks ago in Houston," wrote TMZ.

“We come from different backgrounds. Styles are different. But we’re still brothers in Christ. We’re all on the same team." — Joel Osteen

This will be Osteen's third 'Night of Hope' at the stadium.

In November, West, 42, husband of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, spoke to a crowd of about 16,000 people at Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston during an interview with Osteen from the stage.

West told the parishioners about his recent conversion to Christianity and how God has been guiding him.

He also performed with his choir in a televised event.

“I know that God has been calling me for a long time and the devil has been distracting me for a long time." — Kany West

After the service, Osteen told reporters he was excited that West was “using his influence for the Lord.”

West and his choir have been bringing their 'Sunday Service' across the country.