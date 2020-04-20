Kanye West, Chick-fil-A partner with LA Dream Center to serve 300K meals during coronavirus pandemic

article

Over 300,000 meals have been served through the Los Angeles Dream Center since mid-March — a feat the founder calls a "miracle of biblical proportions."

With support early on from Kanye West and from companies like Chick-fil-A and other local businesses, the Dream Center has been providing about 11,000 meals a day in the second-largest school district in America.

“Every morning I wake up and stand in the parking lot with our dedicated staff, I am blown away that day after day, week after week, there is enough food to provide to folks that need it,” Matthew Barnett, Dream Center co-founder, said in a statement to Fox News.

"The Los Angeles Dream Center has transformed into the Grand Central Station of food distribution and other basic essentials. I’m so grateful that our team has stayed healthy, and that we’ve found a safe way to meet the urgent needs within our community. I can’t say thank you enough to the various donors who’ve made this a reality," Barnett added. "This is what a neighborhood, a community, and a church should always look like.”

The Christian nonprofit jumped in as soon as the Los Angeles Unified School District closed on March 13. Their doors open seven days a week, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., to provide food and other essential items.

Because of the "Jesus Is King" rapper's generous support, Barnett said they were able to expand their drive-thru meals to delivering to vulnerable seniors who need to remain isolated in their homes.

Outside of their Echo Park location, and because they have mobile food banks, the Dream Center is also delivering food to 20 communities in Watts and Skid Row.

Chick-fil-A has been donating sandwiches every day for the Dream Center’s efforts, and Anthem Blue Cross has provided hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer.

Numerous other local food vendors have been donating meals as well, and organizations such as the Justin Turner Foundation have made financial contributions. On Friday, the LA Dodgers even teamed up with the Dream Center to distribute ‘Dodger Dogs’ for lunch.

