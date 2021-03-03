Kangaroo on the loose in Alabama after escape from trailer

article

Authorities are searching for a young kangaroo who slipped away from his keepers as he was being hauled through Alabama on its way to a new home.

The 3 ½-year-old kangaroo named Jack (no relation to the 2003 comedy film) escaped in Winfield, Alabama, on Monday afternoon and has been on the hop ever since, Al.com reported.

The animal was being taken from south Mississippi to its new home in Tennessee, said Braxton Basinger of B & H Livestock.

Basinger stopped at his home in Winfield and planned to keep the kangaroo there until he made the final delivery Thursday. A worker let go of the kangaroo while taking it out of the trailer, he said.

Jack was spotted hopping along a road Monday by a woman who unsuccessfully tried to recapture him but she was able to capture video of the animal.

Advertisement

"Just for future reference if you need my help wrangling a kangaroo the moment of truth I will bail," Tiffany Perry wrote. "This joker is running dead at me and I jumped out the way. I’m not squaring up against one. I saw my life flash before my eyes."

It's at least the third reported attempt to corral the marsupial.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Basinger said that he and others plan to search on horseback for the kangaroo.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report