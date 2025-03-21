K9 team helps Haralson County deputies arrest man in domestic case

article

The Brief Nelson Culver arrested after domestic violence incident in Haralson County. K-9 Tora tracked and found Culver in nearby woods. Culver charged with battery and criminal trespass.



A man is in custody following a domestic violence incident that prompted a police search and a successful K9 track through the woods in Haralson County, according to Haralson County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputy Matt Nichols was dispatched to the 700 block of Poseyville Road on March 19 after a neighbor reported hearing someone shouting "call 911." Upon arrival, Nichols was flagged down by an injured man who told deputies he had been assaulted by 37-year-old Nelson Adam Culver, a recent guest in his home.

According to the victim, Culver became angry when asked to help clean and responded by punching him multiple times with a closed fist. Culver then allegedly picked up a bat and shattered the glass window of the front door before fleeing into the nearby woods.

Deputy Nichols called in the Crime Suppression Unit and requested a K9 team to track the suspect. Cpl. Jarett Chandler and K9 Tora responded to the scene and successfully located Culver approximately 100 yards into the woods. Culver surrendered to deputies without further incident.

What's next:

Due to injuries sustained from the broken glass, Culver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment before being booked into the Haralson County Detention Center. He faces charges of Battery – Family Violence and Criminal Trespass.

What they're saying:

"Our K9 division continues to be an asset to us and our communities," said Sheriff Stacy Williams. "K9 Tora and Cpl. Chandler did a great job tracking and arresting an offender who had attacked another person. The teamwork between Patrol and CSU made this community safer."