K-9s tell dad jokes, scroll through ‘Dogstagram’ around Thanksgiving table in funny holiday video

A sheriff’s office in California wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving with a funny video featuring its dynamic K-9s, who are apparently not only good at fighting crime — they’re great actors, too.

The video, which was posted to the agency’s Facebook page, featured K-9s Knox, Axel, King and Ronin gathered around for a family dinner. The dogs had some help from their handlers.

“Thanksgiving is a time to spend with family and friends, enjoy delicious foods and wear stretchy pants,” the department said in the post. “If you find yourself stuck in that awkward conversation with a relative you only see once a year, we suggest you show them Place County Sheriff’s K-9 Thanksgiving Day video.”

In the video, one of the K-9s tells boring dad jokes while an angsty teenager scrolls through “Dogstagram.” The dinner ends with the smoke alarm going off because of a burned pie.

The skit ends with some funny outtakes.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.