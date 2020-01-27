Jury selection in trial of former corrections officer accused of raping women

Jury selection begins Tuesday for a former corrections officer accused of sexually assaulting two women.

Former Alabama corrections officer Matthew Moore

Prosecutors have charged Matthew Moore with brutally assaulting two women. Authorities said the women claimed Moore sexually assaulted them at different hotels in Sandy Springs.

The now 50-year-old allegedly met up with the victims on separate occasions at the hotels.

One of the women said she was raped in 2010, and the other woman said her assault happened seven years later.

"He held her at knifepoint and told her she was going to do whatever he wanted her to do," said Fulton County Assistant District Attorney Amy Ferguson.

A team of state and federal investigators said DNA and cell phone evidence also connects Moore to sexual assaults in Alabama, Florida, and another in the metro Atlanta area.