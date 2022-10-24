Jury deliberations to resume Tuesday in Sheriff Victor Hill trial

Jurors will return to the federal courthouse again Tuesday morning to resume deliberations in the trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.

Hill faces charges that he violated the Constitutional rights of seven pre-trial detainees by having them strapped into restraint chairs inside the jail for hours at a time.

While prosecutors allege Hill used the chair arbitrarily to punish detainees, his defense team argued the sheriff employed the device as a preventative measure to help control inmates' potentially dangerous behavior.

The jury began their deliberations Friday afternoon and continued Monday.

SHERIFF VICTOR HILL FEDERAL TRIAL: JURY EXPECTED TO RESUME DELIBERATION

Around 2:45 Monday afternoon, the jury sent a note to Judge Eleanor Ross to notify her that they had agreed on two of the charges, but were "deadlocked" on the other five. After consulting with both sides, Judge Ross decided to bring the jury into the courtroom and issue them an Allen charge, which urges them to continue their deliberations and try to reach unanimous decisions.

She advised them that if they did not reach verdicts, the case may have to be tried again and that another jury would not be better qualified nor have more evidence than they do.

After returning to the jury room, jurors sent another note to Judge Ross around 4:00 p.m. asking what they should do if one juror was "confused." The judge responded in writing encouraging them to continue their work.

The jury went home just before 5:00 p.m. and will restart deliberations Tuesday morning.