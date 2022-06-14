Expand / Collapse search
'Jurassic' films come to life inside Fernbank Museum

Spending time with Tyrannosaurs at Fernbank's new exhibit

Dinosaurs have taken over the box offices at movie theaters across the U.S. Atlanta's Fernbank Museum just opened a new exhibit that may change what you think about the most famous dinosaur, the T. rex.

ATLANTA - One of the year’s most anticipated films roared into theaters this past weekend — and once you’ve seen Jurassic World Dominion, there’s no better place to keep that "dino-mania" alive than Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum.

Starting Saturday, June 11 — a day after the sixth Jurassic Park installment took over theaters nationwide — Fernbank unveiled a new exhibit called "Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family," which traces the famed T. rex’s little-known family tree. Of course, Hollywood movies have portrayed the T. rex as the fearsome king of the dinosaurs, but paleontologists say that’s just one tyrannosaur in a fascinating family line. For example, have you ever heard of the Guanlong, which scientists say had long arms and three-fingered hands? Or what about the Dilong, which was far smaller than most of us would expect of something in the tyrannosaur family?

Curators at Fernbank Museum say the exhibit features dozens of unique objects, including real fossils and skeletons, along with immersive elements including virtual dinosaur egg hatching experience! "Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family" is scheduled to run through September 5th, and is included with the price of admission to Fernbank Museum. Meanwhile, Jurassic World Dominion — starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neil — is in theaters nationwide now.

For more information on Fernbank Museum, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting acquainted with all kinds of tyrannosaurs!