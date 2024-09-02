Judicial emergency for Superior Court of Cobb County extended

A judicial emergency in the Superior Court of Cobb County has been extended. Chief Judge Gregory Poole says while he has seen some improvement, there's still a lot to be done.

"There are still issues with files that the public, the court cannot see. There are still issues with notices for hearings, both civil and criminal, that concern the court," said Chief Judge Gregory Poole.

Much of the blame has been placed on a new software system that was put in place in June. But Judge Poole says that's not the reason for all of it.

"I was notified by the clerk's office that they had files back to November 2023 that they have yet to be inputted that the public cannot see. That has nothing to do with software conversion. That's the inability to input the data and keep it current. I'm concerned about that," said Judge Poole.

Judge Poole says word from the clerk's office is they'll be caught up with all the filings by September 19th. But he's not sure how that's possible, since the office is short-staffed by more than 40 people.

"I don't know how you run an organization with 109 people with 44 openings, I don't know how you can do that," said Judge Poole.

Unrelated to this judicial emergency over the missing and inaccurate legal documents, Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor has been at the center of an investigation by the GBI after an employee claimed she was ordered to destroy records related to the $400,000 Taylor collected in passport application fees. While collecting money is not illegal, if she told someone in her office to destroy records, that would be a different story. The GBI's findings have since been turned over to the State Attorney General.

Judge Poole couldn't comment on that investigation. He's focused on fixing the problems relating to unfiled documents.

"The question then will become, once the system is ready are they going to be able to keep up with it and keep it current," said Judge Poole.