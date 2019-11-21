Judge suspends portion of former LSU student's sentence in frat hazing death

article

New developments in the hazing death of a fraternity pledge from Roswell.

A judge in Louisiana has sentenced former LSU student Matthew Naquin to five years in prison. But the judge suspended all but two-and-a-half years of the sentence.

A jury convicted Naquin, who was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, in July of negligent homicide in the death of Max Gruver.

The sentence includes 1,000 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine.

Gruver died of alcohol poisoning at LSU's Phi Delta Theta house in 2017.

Fraternity members testified that Naquin ordered Gruver to chug hard liquor before he died.

