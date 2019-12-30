Expand / Collapse search

Judge: Protester's lawsuit against the city of Atlanta can move forward

ATLANTA - A federal court votes unanimously to allow a lawsuit filed by police protestor Corey Toole to move forward to trial.

The city of Atlanta requested a dismissal of the case.

Officers arrested Toole during a protest in 2014.

Toole said his rights were violated and claims two officers grabbed him while recording video as they ordered protestors to clear the streets.

The demonstration happened after a grand jury's decision not to indict an officer accused of shooting and killing an African American teenager, Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.