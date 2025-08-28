Judge halts $10,000-a-day fine in Fulton County election board dispute

The Brief A Fulton County judge has delayed an order that would have fined the county $10,000 a day over unfilled Republican election board seats. Commission Chairman Robb Pitts called the delay "great news for taxpayers," while Republicans said they expect their nominees will soon be seated. The appointments will be back on the agenda at the county commission’s meeting next Wednesday.



A Fulton County judge has put a pause on an order that would have fined the county $10,000 a day for failing to appoint two Republican members to its elections board.

What we know:

The ruling comes one day after the judge initially imposed the steep penalty, which sparked concern from county officials. Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said the delay is "great news for the taxpayers of Fulton County."

PREVIOUS STORY: Judge rules Fulton County election board members in contempt

The case stems from a dispute over appointments to the county’s Board of Registration and Elections. Republicans have argued their nominees have been blocked from taking their seats, while county leaders say the appointments must follow procedural rules.

The Fulton County Republican Party hailed the judge’s latest decision as a victory, saying they expect their two nominees will eventually be seated.

What's next:

County commissioners are set to revisit the matter at their next meeting on Wednesday at 10 a.m., when the item will automatically reappear on the agenda.

The appeals process is still ongoing, and it remains unclear when the larger legal fight will be resolved.